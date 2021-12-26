Menu
Francis J. "Fran" MYERS
Myers - Francis J. "Fran"
Passed December 19, 2021, at his home in West Seneca. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (nee Greene) Ribbeck; devoted father to Grace Ann (Ken) Myers-Belote, Rick (MarySandra) Myers, Kristen (Sergio) DiSanto and Michael (Tammy) Myers; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather; loving brother to Maureen (Philip) Perkins, Michael (Laurie) Myers, Patricia (Roy) Greiner, the late Edward (Patricia) Myers and John (Wanda) Myers; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may visit on Tuesday, December 28th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 29th, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14219. Please assemble at church. Masks or facial coverings required for services. Flowers respectfully declined. For online condolences, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Sorry for your lost. May God give you strenght and comfort thur this hard times. Prayers and love sent to all
Brenda Perry
December 29, 2021
Dear Rick, Grace Ann, Kristin & Michael, On behalf of the Boy Scouts of Troop 411, please accept my condolences on the loss of your father. I have fond memories of him from numerous camping trips and he always led by example. Our thoughts and prayers will be with each of you as move forward without him.
Daniel I. Sheff
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dear Barbara and family, I am so sorry to learn of Fran's passing. My deepest sympathy during this difficult time. I was fortunate to have worked with Fran in Hamburg and always had the utmost respect for him. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless.
John McDonnell
Work
December 27, 2021
