Myers - Francis J. "Fran"
Passed December 19, 2021, at his home in West Seneca. Beloved husband of Barbara M. (nee Greene) Ribbeck; devoted father to Grace Ann (Ken) Myers-Belote, Rick (MarySandra) Myers, Kristen (Sergio) DiSanto and Michael (Tammy) Myers; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather; loving brother to Maureen (Philip) Perkins, Michael (Laurie) Myers, Patricia (Roy) Greiner, the late Edward (Patricia) Myers and John (Wanda) Myers; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may visit on Tuesday, December 28th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 29th, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14219. Please assemble at church. Masks or facial coverings required for services. Flowers respectfully declined. For online condolences, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.