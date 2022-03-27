O'DEE - Francis P. "Butch"
Of Hamburg, NY, March 24, 2022. Beloved husband of Claudia E. (Lorden) O'Dee; dearest father of John B. (Briony) O'Dee, Christine E. O'Dee, Francis P. (Rene) O'Dee Jr., Corinne E. (John) Moran and Cathleen E. (late Michael) Prince; grandfather of Kristin O'Dee, Jennifer (James) Stark, Justine Grier, Rachael O'Dee, Andrew Moran, Rebecca Moran, Catherine Prince, Christopher Moran, Michael Prince, Lillian Wakelam, Benjamin Wakelam and David Moran; great-grandfather of Riley, Noah, Elijah, Asa, Ezra and Lila; son of the late John H. and Rita C. (Cambell) O'Dee; brother of Diane (late John) Schneck, Daniel O'Dee and the late Michael O'Dee and John (late Janet) O'Dee; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. O'Dee was a retired Lieutenant at the Erie County Sheriffs Department Holding Center after 20 years of service and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.