Fran was one of the most all around characters I have ever met in my life time. Witty beyond description, knowlegeable in every subject (and if he didnt know it faked it like a pro). He was a teacher, mentor, athelete and coach. I will never ever forget the time I spent in his presence. Heaven just received a true representative of a life well served. My condolences to all whose lives he touched.

james mills March 16, 2021