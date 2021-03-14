Menu
Francis E. O'SHEI
1932 - 2021
March 10, 2021, at age 88. Beloved father of Patrick O'Shei, Michael O'Shei, Ellen (David) O'Shei-Whitaker, Barbara (Scott) Krevat and the late Robert O'Shei; loving grandfather of Andrew, William, Sarah, Hannah, Sydney, Sean and Adelia; great-grandpa of Ivy and Romy; dear brother of Elizabeth (Gerald) Wesolowski, Shirley Salter, Joseph O'Shei and the late William O'Shei and Margaret Hempling; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), Williamsville, where Military Honors will immediately follow. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit Francis' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Coach/Mr. O’Shei was a patient, determined, and thoughtful man. Playing basketball for him in 1966-67 and again in1968-69 were formative experiences and I will always remember him with respect and fondness.
Michael Sullivan
March 18, 2021
Some memories disappear over time, but my memories of him endure. One of my best teachers!
Tom Rowles
March 18, 2021
"Chuck" had one of the greatest sense of humor in family. Loved sharing equestrian notes & history. Played ball against Jim Horne & Johnny McCarthy (who played in NBA & coached St Louis Hawks.) Just a few tidbits shared. Deeply missed. God bless you & Keep you. May Angels come to greet you
Tim OShei
March 18, 2021
Mr. O'Shei was one of my favorite teachers (WNHS Class of '72). He was a great teacher and always treated students with respect. The last time I saw him was at the Pierce Arrow on Evans, many years ago. He said he always found it funny when he'd be out "partaking" with former students. My condolences to his family and friends.
Janice (Anthony) Bennett
March 18, 2021
Mr. O´Shei was my 8th grade history teacher at Williamsville Junior High School back in 1961 through 1962. He was an outstanding teacher that really cared about his students. I will never forget him. RIP Mr O´Shei. Condolences to the O´Shei family.
D. Samuel Weimer
March 18, 2021
I'm sorry on the passing of Fran.He was a good man.
Bill Kimmitt
March 16, 2021
Mr. O'Shei was one of my favorite teachers at Williamsville North High School, I was in the class of '73. I remember him fondly and offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. I am sorry for your loss.
Karen Murphy Sutton
March 16, 2021
Fran was one of the most all around characters I have ever met in my life time. Witty beyond description, knowlegeable in every subject (and if he didnt know it faked it like a pro). He was a teacher, mentor, athelete and coach. I will never ever forget the time I spent in his presence. Heaven just received a true representative of a life well served. My condolences to all whose lives he touched.
james mills
March 16, 2021
I played for Coach Fran 1974-76, he taught me lessons beyond the basketball court that I still use today. Thanks, Coach for everything! I pray that you rest in peace!
Rob Sommerfelt
March 16, 2021
Chuck Allen
March 15, 2021
One of my favorite teachers. He always made class fun and interesting. I'm glad to have known him. God Bless Him. Class if 78
Leean Koch
March 15, 2021
My condolences to the O'Shei family.
Bob Carey
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts are with you and your family, Patrick. All our love, Erin, Jack, Kenz, Bryce, Sharon & Wollydog
Erin Welch
March 15, 2021
Mura Law Group, PLLC
March 15, 2021
May he rest in peace...
Rick Brennan
March 14, 2021
