O'SHEI - Francis E.
March 10, 2021, at age 88. Beloved father of Patrick O'Shei, Michael O'Shei, Ellen (David) O'Shei-Whitaker, Barbara (Scott) Krevat and the late Robert O'Shei; loving grandfather of Andrew, William, Sarah, Hannah, Sydney, Sean and Adelia; great-grandpa of Ivy and Romy; dear brother of Elizabeth (Gerald) Wesolowski, Shirley Salter, Joseph O'Shei and the late William O'Shei and Margaret Hempling; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), Williamsville, where Military Honors will immediately follow. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit Francis' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.