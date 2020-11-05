WESOLOWSKI - Francis R.
November 2, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Scherrer); dear father of John (Nancy), Kathy (Bryan) Hodges, and Steven (Melissa); loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Eleanore (late Frank) Blachowski, Mary Ann (John) Gillis, and the late Edward Wesolowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Frank was a Coast Guard veteran and member of the American Legion Memorial Post 1731. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.