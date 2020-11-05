Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francis R. WESOLOWSKI
WESOLOWSKI - Francis R.
November 2, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Scherrer); dear father of John (Nancy), Kathy (Bryan) Hodges, and Steven (Melissa); loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Eleanore (late Frank) Blachowski, Mary Ann (John) Gillis, and the late Edward Wesolowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Frank was a Coast Guard veteran and member of the American Legion Memorial Post 1731. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.