Francis went home to the Lord on April 6, 2022. He was born on the 4th of July, 1934, in North Tonawanda, NY, the son of the late Francis and Julia (Ordain) Skop. After serving in the Navy, primarily aboard the USS Arneb, he continued his education at Erie Tech (now ECC) and the University of Buffalo. His design and engineering background led him to Bell Aerospace and Replogle Engineering, and then a 35-year career at Sherwood (formerly Aluminum and Brass Co.), retiring as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He served on a wide array of national and international industry committees, serving the SCUBA, industrial gases, and propane industries. Sherwood is where he met his wife, Jean, and provided him with lifelong relationships that he had maintained through the years. Aside from his family, the Sherwood family and its many customers were dearest to his heart. He was often quoted as saying, "if you love your job, you'll never work a day in your life". For much of his life, he enjoyed tennis, golf, bicycling, and exercising. Upon retiring, he enjoyed boating, especially with his grandchildren. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan. Phrases like "wide right", "no goal", and "13 seconds" could elicit a shrug and a sigh. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed and supported live theater. He served on the National Conference of Christians and Jews, parish council and Eucharistic Minister of the former St. Mary's Church, and was a member of the former Tuscarora Club and the Lockport Town and Country Club. He was married to, and is survived by, his loving wife of 59 years, Jean (Balcom) Skop; he is also survived by his children, Francis E. (Chip) Skop, Jr. (Julia), Wesley Skop (Barbara), and Julie Muscato (George); grandchildren, Alexander (Emily Hillman) and Miles Schimert, Madeline, Samuel, and William Skop, Alexis (Jon) Agnello, and Kenton Muscato; great-grandchildren, Austin and Amelia Agnello; brothers, John (Carol) Skop and Peter (Donna) Skop; and sister, Susan Feuerstein (Bob White); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by sister, Sylvia; and brother-in-law, Joe Trinkwalder. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 AM, April 22nd, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 168 Chestnut Street, Lockport, NY. His body has been donated to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute are gratefully appreciated. By celebrating your life with the ones you love, you are celebrating his life as well.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.