Stephan - Francis G. "Gary"
Stephan, Francis G. "Gary" Age 67, of West Seneca NY, went to Heaven March 26, 2021. Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Robin (Higgins)Stephan; sons, Andrew Stephan and Adam Stephan; sisters, Claudia (late Chuck) Sodaro, Barbara (Robert) Balcerzak and brother, Joseph M. Stephan; sisters-in-law, Lesley (Norman) Waleszczak and Rhonda Oakwood. Son of the late Francis and late Kathleen Stephan. Born in Buffalo, Gary worked for years at Dunlop Tires, enjoyed playing hockey, loved music and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Private service to be held by the family. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Western New York Chapter. Online condolences may be shared at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.