I have so many wonderful memories of Sister Francis Marie. I worked with her at St. Mary of the Lake for years as a volunteer. She was sweet and kind and I can still hear her voice. Even after we didn't work together she would still call me on the phone once in awhile to see how I was and then we finally lost touch. I just saw this Obit and had tears in my eyes. She lived a long life and I know she is in great care in heaven above and my daughter will def recognize her when she gets to the pearly gates. Love you Sister Francis Marie. Many fond and loving memories of you forever. Love, Joanne Bean

Joanne Bean June 7, 2021