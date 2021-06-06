Menu
Sister Francis Marie VALLONE OSF
May 28, 2021, age 96. Daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Giglio) Vallone; sister of Richard and the late Charles (Bertha), Albert (Jennie) and Frank Jr. (Rose); also survived by nieces and nephews and great- nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Wednesday June 9, 2021 from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive, (corner Hopkins) Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday June 10, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Family and friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY
I was so sad to hear about Sr. Francis´ passing. She was very kind and compassionate to both my late mother as well as my deceased aunt. She visited both my mother and my aunt when they were home bound, and they always enjoyed her visits. She was a very special person, and we have lost an angel on earth. She has definitely earned her place in heaven. God bless you, Sr. Francis.
Annette Domagala
Friend
June 10, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of Sister Francis Marie. I worked with her at St. Mary of the Lake for years as a volunteer. She was sweet and kind and I can still hear her voice. Even after we didn't work together she would still call me on the phone once in awhile to see how I was and then we finally lost touch. I just saw this Obit and had tears in my eyes. She lived a long life and I know she is in great care in heaven above and my daughter will def recognize her when she gets to the pearly gates. Love you Sister Francis Marie. Many fond and loving memories of you forever. Love, Joanne Bean
Joanne Bean
June 7, 2021
