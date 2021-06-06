VALLONE, OSF
VALLONE, OSF -
Sister Francis Marie
May 28, 2021, age 96. Daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Giglio) Vallone; sister of Richard and the late Charles (Bertha), Albert (Jennie) and Frank Jr. (Rose); also survived by nieces and nephews and great- nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Wednesday June 9, 2021 from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive, (corner Hopkins) Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday June 10, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Family and friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.