VOLLMER - Francis Xavier, Jr. "Frank"
On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Frank Vollmer of Kodak, passed away. He was born March 29, 1946, in Buffalo, NY, as the eldest of nine children to Francis and Catherine Vollmer. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Charles and James; and sisters Janice and Diane. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon; his loving son Ryan (Brooke); grandson Eliot; and soon-to-be-born granddaughter; along with brother Mark (Linda); and sisters Mary, Deborah and Jackie. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and volunteered for service in Vietnam, as a tribute to his friend, who was killed in combat. Frank served with honor while assigned to DaNang airbase from 1967-1968 and survived many conflicts including the Tet Offensive. Upon returning to the U.S., he married Sharon and raised their son. Frank was a dedicated employee of The Buffalo News for 35 years. When he retired in 2002, he and his wife moved to Kodak. Frank was the ultimate good Samaritan and dedicated so much time serving the community and helping others in need, particularly veterans. He worked with mental health services and provided drug and addiction counseling, along with mentoring to veterans and their families. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, and grandfather. His family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at BEN ATCHLEY HOME FOR VETERANS, for the excellent care Frank received. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veteran's organization of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held on April 7, 2022, at 12:30 PM, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy. Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 104. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.