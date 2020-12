HOFFMAN - Francis W., Jr.November 30, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of the late Patricia E. (nee Radice) Hoffman; loving father of Cynthia (James) Alderman and Christopher (Jodi) Hoffman; cherished grandfather of Gabrielle, Samantha, Connor, Haylee, Joshua, Braeden and Mason; caring brother of Patricia Wells, Edward (late Joanne) Hoffman, Virginia (late Ben) Reed and the late Joann Hoffman, Richard (late Rosalie) Hoffman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore at 10:45 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com