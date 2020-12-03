HOFFMAN - Francis W., Jr.
November 30, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of the late Patricia E. (nee Radice) Hoffman; loving father of Cynthia (James) Alderman and Christopher (Jodi) Hoffman; cherished grandfather of Gabrielle, Samantha, Connor, Haylee, Joshua, Braeden and Mason; caring brother of Patricia Wells, Edward (late Joanne) Hoffman, Virginia (late Ben) Reed and the late Joann Hoffman, Richard (late Rosalie) Hoffman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore at 10:45 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.