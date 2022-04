WARNES - Francis J.Of Buffalo, NY, March 26, 2022. Dearest father of Colleen F. Ritz, Dawn M. (late Dennis) Lorenzo, Pamela A. (Brett) Sheldrake, Tomas N. (Christine) Warnes and Melissa L. Sullivan; also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; son of the late Edwin S. and Florence B. Warnes; brother of Patricia (late Peter) Loretto, Ronald (Dwala) Warnes and the late Suzie (Albert) DeCarlo, Edward Warnes and Caroline Warnes; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Warnes was a U.S. Navy veteran. Arrangements have been entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com