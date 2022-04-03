WARNES - Francis J.
Of Buffalo, NY, March 26, 2022. Dearest father of Colleen F. Ritz, Dawn M. (late Dennis) Lorenzo, Pamela A. (Brett) Sheldrake, Tomas N. (Christine) Warnes and Melissa L. Sullivan; also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; son of the late Edwin S. and Florence B. Warnes; brother of Patricia (late Peter) Loretto, Ronald (Dwala) Warnes and the late Suzie (Albert) DeCarlo, Edward Warnes and Caroline Warnes; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Warnes was a U.S. Navy veteran. Arrangements have been entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.