Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank A. DISANTO
DISANTO - Frank A.
September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Boyle); dear father of Lisa Stuart and Cyndi (Mark) Wojnar; brother of Nancy (late Edward) Costantino. Family and friends may call Wednesday, from 4-7 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER AND ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, at 11 AM, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Frank was a life member of the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Teamsters Local 449. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.