DISANTO - Frank A.
September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Boyle); dear father of Lisa Stuart and Cyndi (Mark) Wojnar; brother of Nancy (late Edward) Costantino. Family and friends may call Wednesday, from 4-7 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER AND ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, at 11 AM, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Frank was a life member of the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Teamsters Local 449. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.