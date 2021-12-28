Menu
Frank R. ANTICOLA
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
ANTICOLA - Frank R.
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathryn T. (Lajoie) Anticola; dearest father of Marrinia (Mark) Catuzza, Jeanne M. (Steven) Primosch and Kimberly A. (Nicholas) Machelski; also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of Louise (Mueller) and the late Natale Anticola; brother of Patricia (late Daniel) Zitnik, Gerald (late Cindy) Anticola, Donna (Paul) Colt, Rose Pierce (Don Weber) and Joseph (Heather) Anticola; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The family will be present Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks required). Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna Fire Department. Please share online condolences at:
www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
Dec
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Dec
30
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
I so sorry for your loss prayers to the family. Dawn zawadzki
Dawn Zawadzki
December 28, 2021
