ANTICOLA - Frank R.Of Lackawanna, NY, December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathryn T. (Lajoie) Anticola; dearest father of Marrinia (Mark) Catuzza, Jeanne M. (Steven) Primosch and Kimberly A. (Nicholas) Machelski; also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of Louise (Mueller) and the late Natale Anticola; brother of Patricia (late Daniel) Zitnik, Gerald (late Cindy) Anticola, Donna (Paul) Colt, Rose Pierce (Don Weber) and Joseph (Heather) Anticola; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The family will be present Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks required). Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna Fire Department.