AUSTIN - Frank Of Orchard Park, age 75, passed away suddenly on December 27th, 2021. Devoted husband to wife Linda; loving father to son Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Carol Wroczynski, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Donations may be made in his name to the U.B. Anatomical Gift Program.
I had the pleasure of teaching with Frank at the Arts Academy in the early 2000s.
He was a great colleague and amazing teacher and I am saddened to hear of his passing.
I will be keeping Frank and his family in my thoughts and prayers.
Elissa Banas
February 28, 2022
I am so saddened by this news. I just heard. I was a student in the 90's and had many great times with Frank. We had recently just reconnected and would email each other about the last Americas Cup races. This is really a bummer, I was hoping to meet up with him this summer. God bless you Frank, I appreciate all you did to shape me during my time at Arts.
Rob Klinko
February 17, 2022
We are just hearing about this. I worked closely with Frank, co-directing the Communication Arts department at BAVPA for eight years until his retirement. There has never been a finer gentleman than Frank. We were truly partners sharing productive and enjoyable times with a great bunch of teachers and students. I will always cherish our time together.