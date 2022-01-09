I am so saddened by this news. I just heard. I was a student in the 90's and had many great times with Frank. We had recently just reconnected and would email each other about the last Americas Cup races. This is really a bummer, I was hoping to meet up with him this summer. God bless you Frank, I appreciate all you did to shape me during my time at Arts.

Rob Klinko February 17, 2022