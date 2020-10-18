THORN - Frank B., Sr.
Of Arcade, NY, October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Audrey E. (Benzel) and the late Joan V. (Towlson) Thorn; dearest father of Frank B. (Rosemary) Thorn, Jr., Deborah R. Rosa and the late Nelson R. Thorn; also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; son of the late William C. and Mary E. (Buffaloe) Thorn; brother of Annette (late Kenneth) Strohmeyer, George (Sue) Thorn and the late Irma (Donald) Diekz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
