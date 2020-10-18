Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank "Butch" BIFULCO
BIFULCO - Frank " Butch"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved father of Nicole Bifulco; cherished grandfather of Arianna Lauricella; great-grandfather of August; loving son of the late Pat and Sally Bifulco; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Frank served in the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.