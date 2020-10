BIFULCO - Frank " Butch"Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved father of Nicole Bifulco; cherished grandfather of Arianna Lauricella; great-grandfather of August; loving son of the late Pat and Sally Bifulco; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Frank served in the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com