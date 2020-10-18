BIFULCO - Frank " Butch"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved father of Nicole Bifulco; cherished grandfather of Arianna Lauricella; great-grandfather of August; loving son of the late Pat and Sally Bifulco; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Frank served in the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.