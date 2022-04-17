Menu
Frank B. BOROWIEC
Borowiec - Frank B.
Age 97, of Brookhaven, Ga and formerly of Buffalo, NY left this world on Saturday, April 2nd. A loving and devoted husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, neighbor and friend, he had served as an Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration from 1968 until his retirement in 2010.
Judge Borowiec was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Theresa. He is survived by his four children: Deborah (Leo) Vinakos, Frank (Shirley Young) Borowiec, Claudia (Barry) Spaulding, Jim (Dianne Applegate) Borowiec; his six grandchildren: Mike (Liz Scott) Vinakos, Steve Spaulding, Andy Vinakos, Liz Spaulding, Zack Borowiec and Chelsea Young; one great granddaughter, Isidora Vinakos; his sister Delphine Pawlicki; his beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and his loving caregivers, Sarah Cooper and her daughter Stella.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven, GA. Visitation will be held in the church 30 minutes prior. Committal will be held on Wednesday, April 20th at 11:00 am sharp (military time) with Interment later at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society Atlanta, or to the charity of choice.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
