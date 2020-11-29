BRUNETTA - Frank, Jr.
Age 75, November 26, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Jean Anderson-Brunetta; loving father of Frank III (Katie) Brunetta and Tim (Denise) Brunetta; stepfather of Paula Anderson and Thomas (Amy) Anderson; adored grandfather of Anthony Brunetta, Cameren and Nathan Brunetta, Kelsey (Sean) Stuhler and Olivia Anderson; dear brother of Cecile Guzzo, Richard (Diane) Brunetta, David Brunetta and the late Peter Brunetta III; son of the late Frank Sr. (late Mary) Brunetta; stepson of the late Irma Brunetta; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was a longtime business owner of Am-Fi Automotive and Brunetta's Auto Extremes of North Tonawanda, as well as having a presence in the street rod community. In later years, Frank enjoyed working at Pat Forsha Truck & Auto Collision. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A Funeral Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.