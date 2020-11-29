Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank BRUNETTA Jr.
BRUNETTA - Frank, Jr.
Age 75, November 26, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Jean Anderson-Brunetta; loving father of Frank III (Katie) Brunetta and Tim (Denise) Brunetta; stepfather of Paula Anderson and Thomas (Amy) Anderson; adored grandfather of Anthony Brunetta, Cameren and Nathan Brunetta, Kelsey (Sean) Stuhler and Olivia Anderson; dear brother of Cecile Guzzo, Richard (Diane) Brunetta, David Brunetta and the late Peter Brunetta III; son of the late Frank Sr. (late Mary) Brunetta; stepson of the late Irma Brunetta; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was a longtime business owner of Am-Fi Automotive and Brunetta's Auto Extremes of North Tonawanda, as well as having a presence in the street rod community. In later years, Frank enjoyed working at Pat Forsha Truck & Auto Collision. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A Funeral Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.