Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank CUOMO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
CUOMO - Frank
Age 94, of Amherst, New York, entered into rest March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Mary Cuomo (nee Sperduto). Devoted father of Nancy (Lee Adanti) Lauria, Peggy (Louis Menza) Wood, Jeannie (Joseph) Suppa, and Neil (Susan) Cuomo. Adored grandfather of Krista (Patrick) Glenn, Michael Lauria, Gregory (Pamela) Sutton, Lindsay (Brent) Gladney, Sara Cuomo, Steven (Jennifer) Wood, Frank Cuomo, Cynthia Wood, and Nicholas Cuomo and great-grandfather of Peyton, Estelle, Cole, Brennan, Reese, Alexandra and Madelyn. Loving son of the late Neil and Florence (nee Milano) Cuomo. Dear brother of the late Dorothy (Frank) Giglia. Family will receive friends and relatives at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday, March 7th, from 1-4 PM and 6-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, New York. Private Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Mar
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Our sympathy and prayers are with your family.
Paul Riester
March 8, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy and most sincere condolences. May your fond memories bring you some comfort at this difficult time.
Joe & Betty Marchese
March 8, 2021
Our deepest condolences to all of you .Frank was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed . Ben Louie and Gina
Lou LaDuca
March 6, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Frank's passing. He was a good person and will be missed.
michael pierro
March 6, 2021
Sending deepest condolences to you and your family.
Vera Eftimio Hughes
March 6, 2021
Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss. Please know I am with you through this difficult time.
Gail Leithner
March 6, 2021
Great man who helped many people RIP
ROBERT JOHNSON
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results