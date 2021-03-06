CUOMO - Frank
Age 94, of Amherst, New York, entered into rest March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Mary Cuomo (nee Sperduto). Devoted father of Nancy (Lee Adanti) Lauria, Peggy (Louis Menza) Wood, Jeannie (Joseph) Suppa, and Neil (Susan) Cuomo. Adored grandfather of Krista (Patrick) Glenn, Michael Lauria, Gregory (Pamela) Sutton, Lindsay (Brent) Gladney, Sara Cuomo, Steven (Jennifer) Wood, Frank Cuomo, Cynthia Wood, and Nicholas Cuomo and great-grandfather of Peyton, Estelle, Cole, Brennan, Reese, Alexandra and Madelyn. Loving son of the late Neil and Florence (nee Milano) Cuomo. Dear brother of the late Dorothy (Frank) Giglia. Family will receive friends and relatives at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday, March 7th, from 1-4 PM and 6-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, New York. Private Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.