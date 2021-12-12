Menu
Frank B. DESABIO
December 6, 2021, age 70. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Blake) DeSabio; loving father of Christopher (Courtney), Matthew (Jennifer) and Andrew DeSabio; cherished grandfather of Ethan, Maximus, Ariana, Vincenzo, Genevieve, John and Blake; caring brother of Ronald DeSabio, Pam (Drew) Howell, Lisa DeSabio and Darlene (Chris) Carden; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
