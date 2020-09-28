BRODERICK - Frank E. "Buddy"

Of Orchard Park, NY on September 23, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of 52 years, to Mildred J. Broderick (nee Bailey); cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor to many. Mr. Broderick was an armed services veteran and drove trucks for over 30 years, before retiring and taking up residency in Hamburg. Mr. Broderick is survived by his children, Bonnie K. Partell and family, Mary Lou Lambert and family, Kenny Wallace and family, Frank Broderick Jr. and family, Mary Frazzini and family, Raymond Broderick and family, Bonnie Flowers and family; and his grandchildren, Philip E. Wallace and family, Christina Lambert and family, Jason Wallace and family, Rebecca Frazzini and family, Brittany Frazzini and family, Russell Wallace, Scott Lambert and family, Jennifer Wallace and Family, Kayleigh Bundscho and family, Gabriel Partell, Chris Partell, Orion Partell and Pamela Foley and family. As per Frank's wishes, no formal service will be held. Services in care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL HOME.





