STAWITZ - Frank E.
September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Radt) Stawitz; loving father of Christopher Stawitz and Marissa (Bryan) Lawrence; dear grandpa of Nolan, Duncan and Aidan Lawrence; son of the late Charles and Palmina Stawitz; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Services are being held privately. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com