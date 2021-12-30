Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank M. FALZONE
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
FALZONE - Frank M.
Of Amherst, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, December 28, 2021. Husband of the late Marie Bellanti Falzone; dear father of Joanne M. Beaton (Gene Grzybek) and Frank E. Falzone; loving grandfather of Joseph (Kimberly) Beaton, Katelyn (Robert Nemes) Beaton, Roxanne (Jonathan Gross) Falzone and Frank (Anelia Schneithorst) Falzone; brother of the late Joseph (late Angela), late Edward (late Dolores), late Grace Falzone; uncle of Biagio "Billy" (Cynthia) Falzone, Marie (Pete) Morganti and late Angel Sadowski. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's RC Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. at North Park, Buffalo Friday at 9 AM. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Oishei Children's Hospital Foundation, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, 14203 are preferred. Please share your condolences online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joanne & Frankie...Sending my sympathies and love. I have very happy memories of your Dad when he visited Pittston.
Cousin Chrissie Falzone
December 30, 2021
Iwould like to come to pay my respects but have not been feeling well but i am ok So sorry for your loss sending love and prayers please call when you are able 716 6851256 love dorothy
Dorothy Pericozzi
December 30, 2021
Frankie and Joanne, We are so sorry for your loss. Although we cannot attend the services for your dad, please know that we are walking in spirit, with you in these days of grief and sorrow. We send our love and support to all our Buffalo cousins. We will miss our FaceTime visits with Uncle Chickie.
Marie and Pete Morganti
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results