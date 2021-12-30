FALZONE - Frank M.
Of Amherst, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, December 28, 2021. Husband of the late Marie Bellanti Falzone; dear father of Joanne M. Beaton (Gene Grzybek) and Frank E. Falzone; loving grandfather of Joseph (Kimberly) Beaton, Katelyn (Robert Nemes) Beaton, Roxanne (Jonathan Gross) Falzone and Frank (Anelia Schneithorst) Falzone; brother of the late Joseph (late Angela), late Edward (late Dolores), late Grace Falzone; uncle of Biagio "Billy" (Cynthia) Falzone, Marie (Pete) Morganti and late Angel Sadowski. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's RC Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. at North Park, Buffalo Friday at 9 AM. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Oishei Children's Hospital Foundation, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, 14203 are preferred. Please share your condolences online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.