FIORE - Frank

On this day, the 90th anniversary of his birth, Frank Fiore (b. Nov. 4, 1930) will continue to be loved and remembered by many. Passing into eternity on June 1, 2020, Frank was born and raised in Lackawanna, NY, where he married his high school sweetheart, Esther (Kogut), and started his family. Frank was a 1948 graduate of Lackawanna High and studied business management at Bryant & Stratton College. He helped reform local government, was named 1959 Citizens Federation "Man Of The Year" and received 1961 Hilltoppers Award for "Excellence in Civic Achievement." Frank was a founder and president of Lackawanna Crown Club, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and South Shore Country Club. After starting out at The Bethlehem Steel Co. and H. Seeberg Menswear, Frank began his long career with Dun & Bradstreet in 1962, in their Buffalo office. In 1972, he moved with his family to California where he continued to work at D&B's Los Angeles office. Frank retired in 1987, in Fullerton, CA and continued as a member of the Los Coyotes Country Club. Frank was predeceased by Esther, his wife of 52 years; he is survived by his children, David and Patricia, Marian and Steven Bronston, Frank III and Debra, Christine and Mark LoParco, Janet and Adam Burke; along with grandchildren, Kristina and Bruno, Nicole, Max, Hunter, Nathan, and Veronica. His was a life well-lived when he would often say, "What does a millionaire have that I don't have?"







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.