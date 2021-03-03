GALANTE - Frank A.
March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Moira J. (nee Waring) Galante; loving father of David (Janine) Galante, Anissa (Michael) Floccare, Erin (Gregory) Szachta and Maura (Eoin) Gregg; loving grandfather of Trevor, Lena and Ava Galante, Madeleine, Michael Jr., Dennis Mitchell, Amelia, Dominic Maxwell Floccare, Isabella Szachta and Declan Gregg; loving brother of Valentine (Jill) Galante, Kim (Harald) Sahs, Kelly (David) Sanchez and the late Gary Galante and Robert Nowak; brother-in-law of Kathy Nowak and Mary Galante; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst where due to Covid-19 capacity restrictions, we will be limiting occupancy during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for both the visitation and Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St ., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.