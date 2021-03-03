Menu
Frank A. GALANTE
GALANTE - Frank A.
March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Moira J. (nee Waring) Galante; loving father of David (Janine) Galante, Anissa (Michael) Floccare, Erin (Gregory) Szachta and Maura (Eoin) Gregg; loving grandfather of Trevor, Lena and Ava Galante, Madeleine, Michael Jr., Dennis Mitchell, Amelia, Dominic Maxwell Floccare, Isabella Szachta and Declan Gregg; loving brother of Valentine (Jill) Galante, Kim (Harald) Sahs, Kelly (David) Sanchez and the late Gary Galante and Robert Nowak; brother-in-law of Kathy Nowak and Mary Galante; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst where due to Covid-19 capacity restrictions, we will be limiting occupancy during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for both the visitation and Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St ., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder., NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Galante family. Frank and I shared many fond visits and lengthy phone calls covering topics ranging from his proud family history to politics. I would bring him take out from Olive Garden occasionally, or we would enjoy a Friday night fish fry at Creekview restaurant or Dash's! As I would set his table with his heirloom china that he loved, he would joke about sending his crystal table lamp home with me that I offered to buy from him. He enjoyed teasing me knowing how much I admired it. Even though he had cupboards full of food he would still find reasons to enjoy takeout from Wegmans or Dash's! Frank was proud of his family lineage dating as far back as his great Grandfather , Mr. Fargo. He loved his family very much and often found pleasure in telling me how he aquired some of his furnishings from Moira's parents or his Grandparents. My only regret is that I never got to plug in and get his china cabinet displayed the way he wanted to enjoy it. He was kind enough to bless me with a beautiful oriental wall mirror and every time I look into it as it hangs on my living room wall, I will fondly think of my dear friend. I never met a man who truly loved and cherished his family as much as Frank did. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. So long for now, Frank.
Kevin Augustyniak
April 6, 2021
Frank was the very definition of "family man". He was justifiably proud of his children, grand children and wife. He was very blessed in that regard, and would enjoy talking about his children´s accomplishments and progress through life, and later the grand children. I think few dads can boast a better batting average in the child rearing department and Frank was a devoted husband to Moira. In a recent phone call he mentioned that he would never look for another partner, as no one else could possibly compare. Moira was the love of his life. Frank, and the Galante family were wonderful neighbors to have. It was good fortune for the Osterman family, especially for my Father who enjoyed telling Frank stories (... sometimes several times). Frank was a good listener and a smart guy. Not only `book smart´, but `street smart´. And he gave the Osterman family good advice on several occasions. Clearly Frank lead a full and successful life by any measure. He will be missed by all the Ostermans.
Fred Osterman
March 9, 2021
To the Galante family know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. When my wife Maggie died a friend sent me a quotation from Leo Buscaglia's book "Bus Nine to Paradise." It won't change things but I'd like to share it with you. "To lose my dear friend after so many years of loving investment was terribly painful. It was difficult to part with such a positive force in my life. But nothing is forever. In reality we never lose the people we love. They become immortal through us. They continue to live in our hearts and minds. They participate in our every act, idea and decision. No one will ever replace them and in spite of the pain we are richer for all the years invested in them. Because of them, we have so much more to bring to our present relationships and all those to come." Frank will live forever in our hearts and memories. God Bless you Frank and be at peace with Moira.
Val Brandner
March 7, 2021
David and Jeannine ... So sorry to hear about your Dad´s death Kimberly told me the sad news
Tina & Ben Ligotti
March 5, 2021
Dear David, Janine and the entire Galante family. I am saddened and so sorry that you have lost Frank. We had many lively and interesting conversations while standing in the street out front. He had a great sense of humor and was always fun to chat with. You're all in my thoughts.
john bevilacqua
March 4, 2021
Janine, I am so sorry for your family's loss and hope many happier memories of him will help console you. With Deepest Sympathy and Love, Barb
Barbara Horvatis
March 4, 2021
My sincere condolences Anissa, to you and your family.
Georgia McPartlan
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Frank´s passing. He was our neighbor on O´Connell Ave. Many memories. Sincerely the Hahn family
Linda Hahn Nostrant
March 3, 2021
I just learned of the death of your Dad. I'm so sorry. The first thing I thought of was the early 60's and Frank pushing me down Indian Church Road in a grocery cart. I can remember his wonderful laugh. I don't have a doubt your Mom and Dad are laughing together now and watching out for all of you.
Marge Jackson
March 3, 2021
Frank and I became best friends in high school ! We had more fun and laughs ! He was married to his sweetheart and we did many things through the years together! When she passed I kept in close contact by phone and out to lunch to try and ease his sorrow and we would still laugh ! He loved my wife came to her wake and funeral last August !! I miss you big time buddy your at peace in the Loras and smiling once again with your sweetheart !! So sorry for your loss know your in my thoughts and prayers ! Unfortunately I´m out of down because my brother passed away two week so I came to stay with my sister to not be alone with another loss in my life ! Praying for you all the great family Moira and Frank´s had together and loved together !!!
Jim Russell
March 3, 2021
Dear Dave, Janine, and the rest of the Galante family: I was saddened to read of your father's passing. You have my most sincere condolences.
Glenn J. Speller
March 3, 2021
David, Janine and Family, I'm very sorry to hear of your Father's passing. I had the pleasure of knowing him during my years in transportation. He was a very kind man. He will be missed. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time. God Bless. Tony Venturoli Sr
Tony Venturoli Sr
March 3, 2021
I am so sick overhearing this. Frank was and in my memory still is a dear, friend and classmate. He say behind me in high school for three years. my heart goes out to his family and friends. Heaven has a wonderful new angel. I know that all who knew him always viewed h.im as a precious gem of a man
Ronald Fino
March 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Galante family. We have many great memories shared with Frank.You are in our thoughts and prayers Jim and Charlene Scherer Fort Myers, Florida
Jim and Charlene Scherer
March 3, 2021
