My condolences to the Galante family. Frank and I shared many fond visits and lengthy phone calls covering topics ranging from his proud family history to politics. I would bring him take out from Olive Garden occasionally, or we would enjoy a Friday night fish fry at Creekview restaurant or Dash's! As I would set his table with his heirloom china that he loved, he would joke about sending his crystal table lamp home with me that I offered to buy from him. He enjoyed teasing me knowing how much I admired it. Even though he had cupboards full of food he would still find reasons to enjoy takeout from Wegmans or Dash's! Frank was proud of his family lineage dating as far back as his great Grandfather , Mr. Fargo. He loved his family very much and often found pleasure in telling me how he aquired some of his furnishings from Moira's parents or his Grandparents. My only regret is that I never got to plug in and get his china cabinet displayed the way he wanted to enjoy it. He was kind enough to bless me with a beautiful oriental wall mirror and every time I look into it as it hangs on my living room wall, I will fondly think of my dear friend. I never met a man who truly loved and cherished his family as much as Frank did. We were all blessed to have him in our lives. So long for now, Frank.

Kevin Augustyniak April 6, 2021