Frank Edward GALONIS Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc.
18 Kennedy St
Pittston, PA
GALONIS - Frank Edward, Sr.
Age 78 of Suscon, passed away at home on September 27, 2021. Frank was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Laytos Galonis. Frank attained the rank of Lieutenant while serving as an aircraft carrier pilot in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Scranton and then worked all his life in sales, specializing in building materials for new and remodeled houses. Frank was a member of VFW Post 4909 in Dupont, the Taurus Club, Scranton and a member of the Scranton Pool League. He is survived by his wife Ann (McClellan), who has been by his side for 30 years; sons Frank, Jr. and Linda, Robert and Barbara, and Edward and Meagan; daughter, Deborah and Vanessa; ten grandchildren; brothers-in-law Mark and Marianne McClellan, Alan McClellan, and Michael and Kelly McClellan. Frank was preceded in death by his son, James Christopher and brother, Peter. Interment will be in Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu, NY, at 1 PM, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Arrangements are by the RUANE & MUDLOCK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc.
18 Kennedy St, Pittston, PA
Oct
2
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. Barbara's Parish
Exeter, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Frank, Rob, Ed, Debbie and Ann. I guess he´s driving in his power wagon in the crop out in the sky.
Andy Kelleman
Friend
October 1, 2021
I hadn't seen Mr G in many years. Always a kind man with great humor. My condolences to all his family and friends. A great loss. Go Navy.
Eric Fuller
Friend
September 30, 2021
Ann, So very sorry to learn of the passing of Frank. Thoughts and prayers for comfort and strength at this time. Hoping that soon memories will bring you comfort and peace of times enjoyed and shared. God bless
Paul & Cheryl Dicton
Work
September 30, 2021
so sorry for your loss. God bless and be well.
Mike Blazosek and family
Friend
September 30, 2021
I will always remember
Steven A. Carter
Family
September 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
[email protected]
Family
September 29, 2021
