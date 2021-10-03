GALONIS - Frank Edward, Sr.
Age 78 of Suscon, passed away at home on September 27, 2021. Frank was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Laytos Galonis. Frank attained the rank of Lieutenant while serving as an aircraft carrier pilot in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Scranton and then worked all his life in sales, specializing in building materials for new and remodeled houses. Frank was a member of VFW Post 4909 in Dupont, the Taurus Club, Scranton and a member of the Scranton Pool League. He is survived by his wife Ann (McClellan), who has been by his side for 30 years; sons Frank, Jr. and Linda, Robert and Barbara, and Edward and Meagan; daughter, Deborah and Vanessa; ten grandchildren; brothers-in-law Mark and Marianne McClellan, Alan McClellan, and Michael and Kelly McClellan. Frank was preceded in death by his son, James Christopher and brother, Peter. Interment will be in Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu, NY, at 1 PM, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Arrangements are by the RUANE & MUDLOCK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.