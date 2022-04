GARGUIOLO, Frank L. -

(7/11/1923 - 6/20/2018)

Today is a day of cherished memories and yearning for all that once was; of great gratitude for resonating sacrifices and of profound sorrow; of eternal love for my precious father and perpetual prayers for his "Everlasting Life." Happy Father's Day, my sweet Daddy. Your essence forever will color my life. Love and Blessings,

XOXOXOXO DEBBIE XOXOXOXO







