Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Campbell GIBSON
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
GIBSON - Frank Campbell
Of Clarence, NY, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 5, 2021; preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann (Elbers); his son Joel (Rochester, NY) and his brother Corodon "Bud" Gibson, (SLC, Utah); survived by his sons Steven (Park City, UT), Charles (Patti) (Clarence Center, NY), five grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and close friend Nancy Bonazelli. Retired from Gibraltar Steel 35 years, following retirement, he drove for Brinks, volunteered for 22 years with Meals on Wheels, National Ski Patrol and Clarence Ski Club. Known to have played five plus rounds of golf per week, reverted to mall walking after hanging up his clubs, eager to meet friends for coffee, lunch or to walk the mall he rarely missed a beat. Also known to play a few hands of high wager cards amongst friends. A regular visitor to family, neighbors and friends in Brothers of Mercy and other retirement homes and hospitals. A devoted family man and friend to everyone that he met. A very hard worker, incredibly active until his final day, Frank will be missed by his friends and family, may he finally R.I.P. A Memorial Service will be Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3 PM, from the Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner, Clarence, NY. Please join family and friends following the service for a reception and light meal at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed More of WNY, Clarence United Methodist Church or National Cancer Society. Please share online condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Clarence United Methodist Church
10205 Greiner, Clarence, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest condolences to family & friends. Frank was a friend for many years. Good memories.
Marlene Thibault
September 13, 2021
Well written, the earthly life of Frank -- my sincere sympathy to all his family. Pat and Frank were wonderful friends that I was blessed to have in my life. My prayers and thoughts are with you always.
Patricia Rebmann
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results