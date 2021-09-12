GIBSON - Frank Campbell
Of Clarence, NY, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 5, 2021; preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann (Elbers); his son Joel (Rochester, NY) and his brother Corodon "Bud" Gibson, (SLC, Utah); survived by his sons Steven (Park City, UT), Charles (Patti) (Clarence Center, NY), five grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and close friend Nancy Bonazelli. Retired from Gibraltar Steel 35 years, following retirement, he drove for Brinks, volunteered for 22 years with Meals on Wheels, National Ski Patrol and Clarence Ski Club. Known to have played five plus rounds of golf per week, reverted to mall walking after hanging up his clubs, eager to meet friends for coffee, lunch or to walk the mall he rarely missed a beat. Also known to play a few hands of high wager cards amongst friends. A regular visitor to family, neighbors and friends in Brothers of Mercy and other retirement homes and hospitals. A devoted family man and friend to everyone that he met. A very hard worker, incredibly active until his final day, Frank will be missed by his friends and family, may he finally R.I.P. A Memorial Service will be Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3 PM, from the Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner, Clarence, NY. Please join family and friends following the service for a reception and light meal at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed More of WNY, Clarence United Methodist Church or National Cancer Society
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.