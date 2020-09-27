Menu
Frank J. MARINO
MARINO - Frank J.
September 23, 2020.Beloved son of the late Ann (nee Colucci) and Frank M. Marino; dear brother of Joann (late Clayton) Fairl, Connie (Anthony) Castellani, and the late Joseph (Angeline) Marino and Robert (Diane) Marino; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM, at St. Timothy Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, Anthony E. Greco, Director. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
