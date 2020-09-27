MARINO - Frank J.
September 23, 2020.Beloved son of the late Ann (nee Colucci) and Frank M. Marino; dear brother of Joann (late Clayton) Fairl, Connie (Anthony) Castellani, and the late Joseph (Angeline) Marino and Robert (Diane) Marino; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM, at St. Timothy Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME, Anthony E. Greco, Director. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com