RIZZO - Frank J., DDS
November 16, 2020, age 71; beloved husband of Susan L. (nee Baker) Rizzo; devoted father of Eric D. Rizzo and Scott A. Rizzo; loving brother of Jasper (Nancy) Rizzo and Rosemary (Michael) Ratajczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Dr. Rizzo's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.