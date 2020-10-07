RUSSO - Frank J.
Of Williamsville, NY, and formerly of Lewiston, NY, and Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on October 5, 2020, in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the beloved son of Delfio and Rosaria (Fiorello) Russo; and loving father of Edward F. Russo of Williamsville, NY; devoted brother of the late Josephine Russo, late Frances M. Russo, and the late Mary A. Russo. In addition to his son, he is survived and missed by his nieces: Patty (Frank) Linza, Laurene (Ron) Winkley, Diane (Joe) Riggi, and "the Knab girls;" cousin to the late Frances (late Wiley) Gipson; and the Tocci Family. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, from 3-5 PM at the M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Frank's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 12 Noon in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.