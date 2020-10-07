Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank J. SILLEMAN
SILLEMAN - Frank J.
Of Blasdell, formerly of South Dayton, NY, entered into rest October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late MaryAnn (nee Winiarski) Silleman; devoted father of Frances (Ronald) Stahley, Frank J. (Susan) Silleman, and the late Claire Nowakowski; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; dear brother of Alice (late Bill) Martin, Charles (Joanne) Silleman, late Betty (late Pete) Bartelo, late Joanne (late Ron) Starcher, late Irene Rizzo, and the late Emma Cannon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.