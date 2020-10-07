SILLEMAN - Frank J.
Of Blasdell, formerly of South Dayton, NY, entered into rest October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late MaryAnn (nee Winiarski) Silleman; devoted father of Frances (Ronald) Stahley, Frank J. (Susan) Silleman, and the late Claire Nowakowski; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; dear brother of Alice (late Bill) Martin, Charles (Joanne) Silleman, late Betty (late Pete) Bartelo, late Joanne (late Ron) Starcher, late Irene Rizzo, and the late Emma Cannon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.