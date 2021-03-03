JENKS - Frank C., Jr.
Age 94, of North Tonawanda peacefully under Niagara Hospice care. Loving husband of 55 years to Joy (Northway) Jenks. Frank was predeceased by two of his children, Michelle Colegrove and Lynn Anastasi. Devoted father to William Jenks, D.J. Jenks, Ronald (Sonia) Hackett, Debra Leffew, and Just Sciandra. Beloved grandfather to nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Friday, from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, at 10 AM, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Drive, in North Tonawanda. Interment in the spring in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, or to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.