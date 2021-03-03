Menu
Frank C. JENKS Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
JENKS - Frank C., Jr.
Age 94, of North Tonawanda peacefully under Niagara Hospice care. Loving husband of 55 years to Joy (Northway) Jenks. Frank was predeceased by two of his children, Michelle Colegrove and Lynn Anastasi. Devoted father to William Jenks, D.J. Jenks, Ronald (Sonia) Hackett, Debra Leffew, and Just Sciandra. Beloved grandfather to nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Friday, from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, at 10 AM, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Drive, in North Tonawanda. Interment in the spring in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, or to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
875 Eggert Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joyce I am so sorry he was a great guy very kind and caring person you have my deepest sympathy
Michele swearengen
March 7, 2021
Dear Joy I was so sorry to hear about Frank you are in my thoughts and prayers. Nancy & Family
Nancy Hellerer
March 7, 2021
Joy and family, So sorry for your loss, Frank was a great guy and will be missed dearly. Annette
Annette Harrington
March 3, 2021
Rest in Peace, Frank.
James F. Smeader NMPC
March 3, 2021
