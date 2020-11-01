MIOSI - Frank John Sr.
Of St. Petersburg, Florida, entered into heavenly rest on Friday, October 23, 2020, at age 74. Frank was born July 19, 1946 in Buffalo, NY. He was a longtime resident of the City of Tonawanda, NY before relocating to Florida in 1994. He graduated from Tonawanda High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1966. He was honorably discharged as a proud and decorated Vietnam War Veteran. He and his wife owned a home and raised their three children, Roseanne, Alicia and Frank Jr. in Tonawanda. He was predeceased by his high school sweetheart, who became his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Rose (nee Marone). And his parents, Joseph and Beatrice (nee Salazar) Miosi. Also preceded in death by his in-laws, Ferris and Anne (nee Ganim) Marone. And his best friend of many years, Benji. He is survived by his daughters Roseanne Johnson (Ronnie), Alicia Lineberger (John) and son Frank Miosi Jr.; also his bothers and sisters; Geraldine Gaffney (Rick), Angela Denton (Sheldon), Joseph Miosi (Sharon), Michael Miosi (Olga) and Annette Czosek (Mike). Additionally by his sisters and brothers-in-law; Della Guenther (Jack), Regina Ensminger (Mitchell), Stephen Marone (Mary), Teresa Walker (Mike) and James Marone (Colleen). He leaves behind his grandchildren, Brandon Miosi (Emily), Rebekah Lineberger, Amber DeLong (Brad), Gillian Lineberger, Tyler Miosi, Kayla VanAmber and Joshua Johnson. Two great-grandchildren, Avery and Cade DeLong. Along with many, many, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held for both Frank and Mary at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or Hospice.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.