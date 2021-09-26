Menu
Frank A. LATTANZIO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
LATTANZIO, Sr. - Frank A.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Panepinto) Lattanzio; devoted father of Duncan (Tracy), Joelle, Frank Jr., Maria (Scott) Pasinski, and Angela Lattanzio; cherished grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of four; loving son of the late Giuseppi and Italia Lattanzio; also survived by his siblings, Dominic Lattanzio, Gabriel Lattanzio, and Yvonne Arcara, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Lattanzio was a US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association (www.lung.org). Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
