MARTIN - Frank R. Sr.

"Grampsie"

March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Arlene "Boots" Martin (nee Mook); loving father of Debbi (Jim) Connolly, Rick (Marion) Martin, Patti (Richard) McGilvray, late Kelly Martin and late Terri Martin-Stewart; adoring grandfather of Jack, Jimmy (Tammy), and Joe (Lorna-Jane) Connolly, Frank (Danielle), Martia and Christopher Martin, Jimmy Stewart Jr., Richard Jr. (Erin) and Tierney Shea McGilvray; great-grandfather of 11; dearest brother of Bette Ames, late Dorothy (late Pat Grillo and late Leonard) Penna, late Lee (late Helen Rusiecki), late Bill (Jean), late Albert, late Don Martin and brother-in-law of Caroline Martin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services held privately by the family. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.