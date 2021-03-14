Menu
Frank R. "Grampsie" MARTIN Sr.
MARTIN - Frank R. Sr.
"Grampsie"
March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Arlene "Boots" Martin (nee Mook); loving father of Debbi (Jim) Connolly, Rick (Marion) Martin, Patti (Richard) McGilvray, late Kelly Martin and late Terri Martin-Stewart; adoring grandfather of Jack, Jimmy (Tammy), and Joe (Lorna-Jane) Connolly, Frank (Danielle), Martia and Christopher Martin, Jimmy Stewart Jr., Richard Jr. (Erin) and Tierney Shea McGilvray; great-grandfather of 11; dearest brother of Bette Ames, late Dorothy (late Pat Grillo and late Leonard) Penna, late Lee (late Helen Rusiecki), late Bill (Jean), late Albert, late Don Martin and brother-in-law of Caroline Martin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services held privately by the family. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Patti my thoughts and prayers are with you and family lots of memories of grampsie miss you all love Connie Palesh family
Connie Palesh
March 14, 2021
