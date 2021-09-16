Menu
Frank J. MYSZKA
MYSZKA - Frank J.
September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Cecilia "Ceil" (nee Szeliga) Myszka; devoted father of Louann (Gerald "Jerry") Wojcinski, Mark (Elizabeth) Myszka and the late Daniel (Karen) Myszka; loving grandfather of Major USAF Adam (Katie), Janine, Savanna and Tess Myszka; fond great-grandfather of Hunter, Nolan and Aurora; dearest brother of Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. Myszka, August "Gusty" (Christa) and Louise Myszka and the late John (late Gertrude), late Caroline, late Stanley (late Dorothy) Myszka and late Margaret (late Joseph) Samol; also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Frank's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Sunday, from 5-8 PM, where prayers will be held at 7:30 PM. As per Frank's wishes, his remains were donated to University of Buffalo Medical School. Memorials in his name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Frank was a partner in Ace Specialty, Co., Inc., and an avid Golfer. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Aunt Ceil and family, I am so sorry to hear about Uncle Fran's passing. I am keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Patty Szeliga-Gray
Family
September 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Will remember Frank in my prayers.
Dorothy Wojtulski
Friend
September 19, 2021
Dear (Rev) Dan Myszka..... I am very sorry to learn of your loss. May he Rest In Peace. Jerry Ognibene SOLA
Jerry Ognibene
September 19, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the Myszka family ! Frank was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and servant of the Lord Jesus ! Frank was a loyal parishioner of Annunciation parish in Elma! I have fond memories of him , his wife Ceil, and children when I served as associate pastor in the 1970's! May Jesus now welcome Frank to the great eternal wedding feast of the Kingdom of God with " Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the Joy of your Lord ! "
Shalom and Love ! Fr.Pat Ipolito retired
Pascal Ipolito
Friend
September 17, 2021
Dear Ceil and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Frank was a great neighbor. He was always willing to help when needed.
I enjoyed his sense of humor and his friendliness. We hope your wonderful memories will sustain you in the years to come. Also to Adam. So sorry for the loss of your grandfather. He told me he was so proud of you!
Jean/Joe Furlong
Friend
September 16, 2021
Adam and the Myszka Family,

My condolences on the passing of your grandfather, husband, father, father in law (Jerry). I will always remember
Frank as a very warm and supportive person. We played golf together in the Saint Joe's University League. He was always very encouraging even when I had some horrendous strokes and or misses, offering gentle suggestions but never being overly critical. Adam, he was very proud of you and his love for you was obvious May he rest in peace!

Bob Elias
Friend
September 16, 2021
Fond memories of Frank a kind and funny man. My late husband Mike and myself spent happy times with Frank and Ceil when we were over from England, always made to feel at home, and plenty of laughs. A good man. Jill Burston
Jill Burston
Friend
September 16, 2021
Frank was a joy to know. Always upbeat and a great golf partner. He was one of a kind.
Requiescat in pace, Frank.
EDWARD OMARA
Friend
September 15, 2021
So many wonderful memories of Frank ! A true and steadfast man who excelled at so many things, but in my memory a tall hedge trimmer of “par excellence”. X
Donna Myszka
Friend
September 15, 2021
I know that my uncle Frank's sunny disposition will always be remembered by the family. Heartfelt condolences to all his loved ones.
Lois Angers
Family
September 14, 2021
my sympathies to the family. may God bless and keep you safe and give you comfort
Christine Klimeczko
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results