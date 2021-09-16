MYSZKA - Frank J.
September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Cecilia "Ceil" (nee Szeliga) Myszka; devoted father of Louann (Gerald "Jerry") Wojcinski, Mark (Elizabeth) Myszka and the late Daniel (Karen) Myszka; loving grandfather of Major USAF Adam (Katie), Janine, Savanna and Tess Myszka; fond great-grandfather of Hunter, Nolan and Aurora; dearest brother of Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. Myszka, August "Gusty" (Christa) and Louise Myszka and the late John (late Gertrude), late Caroline, late Stanley (late Dorothy) Myszka and late Margaret (late Joseph) Samol; also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Frank's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Sunday, from 5-8 PM, where prayers will be held at 7:30 PM. As per Frank's wishes, his remains were donated to University of Buffalo Medical School. Memorials in his name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Frank was a partner in Ace Specialty, Co., Inc., and an avid Golfer. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.