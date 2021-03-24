Menu
Frank NIEDZIELA
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
NIEDZIELA - Frank
Age 83, of Cheektowaga, NY entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Pajak) Niedziela; dearest father of the late Katherine (Gregory) Tripi, Mary (John) Ritzenthaler, Diane (Thomas) Kowalak and Robert Niedziela; loving grandfather of Matthew, Samantha (Tim), Nicholas, Anthony, Nichole (Mike), Lindsay (Dennis), Nathan (Alyssa), Stephanie, Alexis, Ian and Parker; great-grandfather of Madilyn, Quinn, Bennett, Delaney, Miles and Sophia; brother of Sylvia Trzaska and Gerald Niedziela. Frank was a 30 yr. retiree of General Motors, an avid gardener, birdhouse maker and enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), on Sunday, March 28th, from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM, in Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 23 Willowlawn Pkwy., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church
2158 Clinton Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my deepest sympathy and love to all of you at this most difficult time. Frank is my cousin and I can remember growing up with him and having fun times at family gatherings. Rest in Peace and God bless. Love Phyllis Skimmer, Dunedin, Florida
Phyllis Skimmer
March 28, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family .
Dolores Tafelski
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It is a sad time. Prayers go to the family
Roseann Kucala
March 24, 2021
