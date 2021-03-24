NIEDZIELA - Frank
Age 83, of Cheektowaga, NY entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Pajak) Niedziela; dearest father of the late Katherine (Gregory) Tripi, Mary (John) Ritzenthaler, Diane (Thomas) Kowalak and Robert Niedziela; loving grandfather of Matthew, Samantha (Tim), Nicholas, Anthony, Nichole (Mike), Lindsay (Dennis), Nathan (Alyssa), Stephanie, Alexis, Ian and Parker; great-grandfather of Madilyn, Quinn, Bennett, Delaney, Miles and Sophia; brother of Sylvia Trzaska and Gerald Niedziela. Frank was a 30 yr. retiree of General Motors, an avid gardener, birdhouse maker and enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), on Sunday, March 28th, from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM, in Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 23 Willowlawn Pkwy., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.