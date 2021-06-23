ORSINI - Frank R.
June 22, 2021. Loving husband of 55 years to Patricia Scott Orsini; cherished father of Liesl (Brian) Souter and Danice (Taki) Kyriakopoulos; dear Papa of Alec, Zoe, Stella Kyriakopoulos and Frank Souter; brother of Jesse (Diane) Orsini. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where prayers will be offered Friday, at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great RC Church at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute Pediatric Unit. Frank spent his years as a PhD, directing the Histocompatibility Unit at Roswell Park from 1972-2006. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.