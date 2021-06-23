Menu
Frank R. ORSINI
ORSINI - Frank R.
June 22, 2021. Loving husband of 55 years to Patricia Scott Orsini; cherished father of Liesl (Brian) Souter and Danice (Taki) Kyriakopoulos; dear Papa of Alec, Zoe, Stella Kyriakopoulos and Frank Souter; brother of Jesse (Diane) Orsini. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where prayers will be offered Friday, at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great RC Church at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute Pediatric Unit. Frank spent his years as a PhD, directing the Histocompatibility Unit at Roswell Park from 1972-2006. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jun
25
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great RC Church
NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
RIP Frank, im Bobby Orsini 's son from Ct. to his wife, Pat and all the cousins from Meriden Ct. Dad always talked very high about cousin Frank and the rest of the upstate family and Pat my condolences to you and your family. I just lost my wife 3 months ago.
Michael Orsini
Family
June 29, 2021
RIP Frank, sorry for your loss. Scott aka bugfarmer
Scott bowers vw club
Friend
June 26, 2021
My condolences to the Orsini family. Use to eat at the restuarant. Hope this is the same family. Hope you have better days ahead......
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
June 24, 2021
Cousin Pat and Family, David and I are very sorry to hear of Franks passing. He was loved deeply not only by my Grandmother Elizabeth (Aunt Lisa) but also my mother (Margaret). Please know we are praying that you and your family may all may find some peace and comfort during this difficult time. Sincerely, Ashley and David Fry
ASHLEY FRY
Family
June 23, 2021
