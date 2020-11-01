Menu
Frank R. SCHERER
SCHERER - Frank R.
Of Lancaster, NY, October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice A. (Koscianski) Scherer; dearest father of David J., Mark S. (Karen), and Frank W. (Sue) Scherer; grandfather of Leah (Andrew) Cornell, Katie, Mark and Mason Scherer; great-grandfather of Eliza; brother of the late Carol Scherer; dearest friend of Nancy Fialkowski. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Scherer was a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Local #41 IBEW, and a member of Wood & Brook Sportsman's Club. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
