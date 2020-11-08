WAZ - Frank R.
November 7, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine M. (nee Matyjasik) Waz; dearest father of the late Janice (late Daniel) Cramer; predeceased by his siblings Sophie, Josephine Pokigo, John Paja, Mary Was, Antoinette Golebiewski, Andrew Woz and Stanley Waz; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:30 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell Street, Akron, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Frank was a veteran of WWII and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel Corp. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.