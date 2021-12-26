Menu
Frank J. RUSSO
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Russo - Frank J.
Of East Aurora, December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Zbizek) Russo; devoted father of Renee (Rod) Russo Martinez and Frank J (Heather) Russo; cherished grandfather of Francisco, Lucas, Mateo, Gabriel and Frank III and the late Isabella Russo; dear brother of Teresa (Richard) Keeves, Ralph (Kathy) Russo and Roseann Russo and the late Joseph (Shirley) Russo and brother-in-law to Sally (Martin) Miller, Carol (Stuart) Mills and Patricia (late Michael) Ziolkowski; beloved son of the late Ralph and Vera Russo. The family will be present on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
NY
Wood Funeral Home
