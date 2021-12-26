Russo - Frank J.
Of East Aurora, December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Zbizek) Russo; devoted father of Renee (Rod) Russo Martinez and Frank J (Heather) Russo; cherished grandfather of Francisco, Lucas, Mateo, Gabriel and Frank III and the late Isabella Russo; dear brother of Teresa (Richard) Keeves, Ralph (Kathy) Russo and Roseann Russo and the late Joseph (Shirley) Russo and brother-in-law to Sally (Martin) Miller, Carol (Stuart) Mills and Patricia (late Michael) Ziolkowski; beloved son of the late Ralph and Vera Russo. The family will be present on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 3-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.