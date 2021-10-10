Menu
Frank SWITALSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
SWITALSkI - Frank
Of Cheektowaga, NY entered into rest October 9, 2021. Beloved husband of 56 years to Susan M. (nee Murphy); devoted father of Susan (Mark) Kopp and Kerry (David) Peek. Cherished grandpa of Timothy and Emily Kopp. Loving son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee Skibinski) Switalski. Dear cousin of Joanne (Ronald) Czajkowski, Lawrence Ronald and William (Bonnie) Tresselt. Brother-in-law of Terri Murphy, the late Sherre Ferraro, Robert (Diana) Murphy, Karen (late Scottt) Donlon, Shawn (Maura) Murphy, Colleen (Donald) Wolf and former brother-in-law Michael (Marcia) Ferraro. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Frank was a 39 year employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks South of William St.). Family requests that face masks are to be worn at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10AM in Infant of Prague R.C. Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Please Assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Frank's name to the Buffalo Parochial Baseball Association.Please leave online condolences at
www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue and Kerry, so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing.
Connie Stewart
October 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about Frank´s passing. Please accept my condolences to you and your family. Frank always admired him and spoke well of him. God bless and peace, Jane
Jane Izydorczak
October 13, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy on your loss from Alice and the Maryvale East Dining Program Seniors.
Alice Palistrant
October 12, 2021
Richard and Nancy Georgs
October 12, 2021
Many thanks for years of service with Meals on Wheels and always willing to do the extra. So sorry Sue and Kerry.
James V Clohessy
Work
October 10, 2021
dear susan and family frank and i grew up together on Boll st and he was my first friend was able to visit with him 4 yrs ago at a school luncheon when i was visiting i will always have great memories of him my sincere condolences to you and your family and god bless my dear dear friend
bob piatkiewicz
October 10, 2021
My heart breaks for your family. A very special father, husband, man! Sorry for your loss.
Nina Corey
October 10, 2021
Dear Kerry, Dave and Family, I am so very sorry for your loss! I know how close all of you are and are blessed to have each other during this difficult time.
Maureen Rivera
Friend
October 10, 2021
