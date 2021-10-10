SWITALSkI - FrankOf Cheektowaga, NY entered into rest October 9, 2021. Beloved husband of 56 years to Susan M. (nee Murphy); devoted father of Susan (Mark) Kopp and Kerry (David) Peek. Cherished grandpa of Timothy and Emily Kopp. Loving son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee Skibinski) Switalski. Dear cousin of Joanne (Ronald) Czajkowski, Lawrence Ronald and William (Bonnie) Tresselt. Brother-in-law of Terri Murphy, the late Sherre Ferraro, Robert (Diana) Murphy, Karen (late Scottt) Donlon, Shawn (Maura) Murphy, Colleen (Donald) Wolf and former brother-in-law Michael (Marcia) Ferraro. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Frank was a 39 year employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks South of William St.). Family requests that face masks are to be worn at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10AM in Infant of Prague R.C. Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Please Assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Frank's name to the Buffalo Parochial Baseball Association.Please leave online condolences at