TOCZEK - Frank T., Sr.
Of Buffalo, NY, October 18, 2020, at age 84. Husband of Carol (Landow); devoted father of Frank (Linda) and Darren (Melissa Bancerowski) Toczek; proud grandfather of Kaitlyn (Matthew) Pfeiffer, Kelsey, Glenn, Madeline, Jaime, Lila and Jake; brother of Donald; brother-in-law of the late Shirley Gromada; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst Street (near Grant) Tuesday, 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Wednesday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Frank worked for the City of Buffalo Streets Department for 30 years, proudly snowplowing the streets of Black Rock. He was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Niagara Frontier Post # 1041. Donations in Frank's memory to Niagara Hospice are preferred. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 19, 2020.