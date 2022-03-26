Menu
Frank L. TESTMAN Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
TESTMAN - Frank L. Jr.
March 23, 2022; beloved husband of Ann M. (Haseley) Testman; loving father of Jill (Daniel) Byles-Smith, Frank (Jennifer) Testman III, Nicholas (Taylor) Testman, Rachel (David) Garcia, and Angela (Nicholas) Hannam; grandfather of Thomas, Jonathan, Emily, Banks, Avery, Crews, Emelia, Kennedy, and Dominic; brother of Karena T. Benskin and Ronald C. Testman. Visitation on Monday from 3-7 PM at RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, Graveside, Tuesday, 11 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery (Walmore Road) followed by Military Honors. Memorials may be made online or mailed to Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or online or mailed to Disabled American Veterans, 130 S Elmwood Ave #620, Buffalo, NY 14202. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2022.
