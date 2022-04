WOJCIECHOWSKI - Frank S.January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Harvey); devoted father of four children, and five grandchildren; dearest brother of the late Walter. Family will be present on Sunday from 4 - 7 PM at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com