ZDINSKI - Frank E.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on February 24, 2021. Loving husband of Mary Ann (nee Whytas); cherished father of Frank J. (Lori) Zdinski and Kim M. (Stephen) Mandiak; devoted grandfather of Stephen (Alyssa Nagel), Jeffrey (Kaitlyn Maddex), and Alyssa (Bryan Loomis) Mandiak and Richard (Sarah) Lattimer; adored son of the late Frank and Stella Zdinski; also survived by many family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, at 9:15 A.M. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery to immediately follow. Frank was a United States Army veteran and a retiree of the New York State Police. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.