FARROW - Franklin C. Jr., PhD

Passed away on September 23, 2020 at his home in Paoli, PA, surrounded by his wife of 59 years, Judith (nee Van Ausdall) and daughter Beverly; beloved son of the late Franklin Farrow, M.D., and Ethel Farrow of Buffalo; adored brother of Iris F. Skoog of Williamsville; devoted uncle to many nephews and nieces. Frank spent his youth in Buffalo,

graduating Magna Cum Laude from the Nichols School. He graduated from MIT with a degree in electrical engineering, then completed a master's degree from Cornell University, and a doctorate in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; until his retirement, he served as a consultant for the University. Frank was a skilled pianist, an avid reader and bicyclist, an adept sailor, a collector of vintage model trains, and a master of sudoku. He enjoyed summer holidays with his loved ones at the family home in Silver Bay, Ontario. He will be interred at White Chapel Memorial Park in Amherst, NY.





