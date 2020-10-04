Menu
Franklin C. FARROW Jr., Ph.D.
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1936
DIED
September 23, 2020
FARROW - Franklin C. Jr., PhD
Passed away on September 23, 2020 at his home in Paoli, PA, surrounded by his wife of 59 years, Judith (nee Van Ausdall) and daughter Beverly; beloved son of the late Franklin Farrow, M.D., and Ethel Farrow of Buffalo; adored brother of Iris F. Skoog of Williamsville; devoted uncle to many nephews and nieces. Frank spent his youth in Buffalo,
graduating Magna Cum Laude from the Nichols School. He graduated from MIT with a degree in electrical engineering, then completed a master's degree from Cornell University, and a doctorate in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; until his retirement, he served as a consultant for the University. Frank was a skilled pianist, an avid reader and bicyclist, an adept sailor, a collector of vintage model trains, and a master of sudoku. He enjoyed summer holidays with his loved ones at the family home in Silver Bay, Ontario. He will be interred at White Chapel Memorial Park in Amherst, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Although we never met, I would have liked to have known you.
Jeff Mopar
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
Bev and Mrs. Farrow, I'm very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you both and sending you love from Buffalo! ~ Nora Eberl
Nora Eberl
Friend
September 26, 2020