LANDAHL - Franklin C.
"Sonny"
Of Alden, NY, November 5, 2020. Beloved father of Steven (Wendy) Landahl, Jarrod (Pam) Landahl and Lisa (Nicole) Landano; loving grandfather of Lauryn, Emma, Samantha, Grace, Xander, Cody, Ellison and Angelo; former husband of Sally Schuh; brother of Tom Landahl, Cory (Richard) Dussault and the late Robert Landahl; son of the late Franklin A. and Betty Landahl; nephew of Charlotte Carnes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, on Monday 1-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing is required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.