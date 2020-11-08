Menu
Franklin C. "Sonny" LANDAHL
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1943
DIED
November 5, 2020
LANDAHL - Franklin C.
"Sonny"
Of Alden, NY, November 5, 2020. Beloved father of Steven (Wendy) Landahl, Jarrod (Pam) Landahl and Lisa (Nicole) Landano; loving grandfather of Lauryn, Emma, Samantha, Grace, Xander, Cody, Ellison and Angelo; former husband of Sally Schuh; brother of Tom Landahl, Cory (Richard) Dussault and the late Robert Landahl; son of the late Franklin A. and Betty Landahl; nephew of Charlotte Carnes; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, on Monday 1-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing is required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Nov
9
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers to the family. Sonny will be greatly missed.
Marylou Cole
Friend
November 7, 2020
Sorry to hear of Frank's passing. We shared a love for the Bills, golf and sports in general. I always respected his passion for his beloved Mets,(even being a Yankee fan), and Notre Dame football. Frank was an overall good guy with a fine sense of humor, who I shared many a laugh with. RIP old friend.
John Yea
Coworker
November 7, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Sonny's passing. We had many good times working together at the Alden Bar & Grill. I will always remember how his legs would start going any time an Elvis tune came on. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Susan Netzel
Friend
November 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts.
Beth Martens-Rumley
Friend
November 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Sonny. Ron and he spent many fun hours with Alden Little league. He always had a smile on his face. God bless the entire family and give them peace.
Rose Aquila
Friend
November 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to hear about Uncle Sonnys passing. He was the happiest person I know. I always looked forward to our talks in Tops or at the football field even if he thought I was my mom, Corrine always. Love you Uncle Sonny RIP. Thoughts and Prayers his kids and their families.
Nikia Glapa
November 6, 2020
We are So sorry to hear about your father [Dad] . He was the sweetest person and full of energy. He will be missed by many. My thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.
Michael & Kelly Guidie
Friend
November 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. I was always happy to run into Sonny and exchange our ideas on how to fix the Bills problems. He touched many an AJF player and parent you should be very proud of his legacy!
Charles Aldinger
November 6, 2020
Prayers for all of you. Sonny was a wonderful role model for many young people and will be greatly missed
Kathie Becker
Friend
November 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Sonny’s passing. He was a great neighbor when he and Sally lived on Broadway at Ted’s Gas Station. He will be missed by many. My condolences to his family. R. I. P.
Sandra Earle
Friend
November 6, 2020
To the family of Sonny...... Your father was one prson to be very proud of. He loved his family and his little league football team members (which were many) and families in the community. He was a pleasure for our family to know him over the years. Fly high our friend. Dan and Dee Kerl
November 6, 2020
So sorry and sad. We were distant relations such a good guy
Renee Landahl
Friend
November 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Sonny. I have so many memories of the good times we shared. Sonny and his brother Tom will always hold a special place in my heart.
Marcia Barber
Friend
November 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss .
Carl Daniels
Friend
November 6, 2020
My heart is saddened Sonny will always be the cool guy walking down the Alden High School halls. May the memories never fade of happy and joyful times. I will miss seeing you Sonny.
Blessings
Bonnie (Hauck) Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
November 6, 2020